Parkside Investments LLC Has $402,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,213 shares of company stock worth $22,963,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,836. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

