Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,930 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $51.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,431,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

