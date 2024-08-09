Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,553,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $166.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,283. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $173.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

