Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Stock Down 19.7 %

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 286,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,910. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $553.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Paragon 28’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.