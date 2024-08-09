Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. 1,476,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,047. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

