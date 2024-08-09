Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $112.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 303,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 157,259 shares.The stock last traded at $88.33 and had previously closed at $93.37.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLMR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,245,216. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Palomar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Palomar by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

