Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

Palmer Square Capital BDC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 84.94% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

