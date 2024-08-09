Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $26,000 in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,024,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 206,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 159,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FGRO traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $21.86. 16,364 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

