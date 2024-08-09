Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $175.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $188.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $156.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,424. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,336,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.