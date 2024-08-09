OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 21,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 167,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

