Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
