Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

About Orion Office REIT

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 288,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,975. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

