Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEED traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,082. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.