Orchid Market Capitalization Reaches $67.01 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $67.01 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,104.34 or 0.96107204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011591 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00054790 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06593984 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $6,059,839.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

