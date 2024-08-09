Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Critical Comparison

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A -6.36% -0.68% Weyerhaeuser 9.89% 6.19% 3.69%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -271.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

32.7% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orchid Island Capital and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weyerhaeuser 0 4 3 0 2.43

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital -$21.38 million -20.02 -$39.23 million ($0.53) -15.25 Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.01 $839.00 million $1.10 28.27

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Orchid Island Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

