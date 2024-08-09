Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.84 and last traded at $129.98. 1,783,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,394,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $355.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Oracle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

