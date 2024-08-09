Oppenheimer Boosts Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $30.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE AORT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 69,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

