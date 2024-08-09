Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $177.81, but opened at $190.00. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $194.06, with a volume of 116,140 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

