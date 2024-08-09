Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Shares of ON traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. 4,275,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $5,236,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

