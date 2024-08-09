Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 75.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of TSE:ONEX traded up C$2.32 on Friday, reaching C$89.93. 66,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$95.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$74.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.28.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

