One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, Zacks reports. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OLP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $136,314.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,746,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,789 shares of company stock valued at $654,840. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.