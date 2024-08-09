ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Zacks reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 83,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, Director Haydee Olinger bought 5,740 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,812. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares in the company, valued at $233,255.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

