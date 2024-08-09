Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

OMGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 156,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.04% and a negative net margin of 1,868.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

