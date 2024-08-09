Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,710. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.17. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

