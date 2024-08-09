Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $427.06 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $427.06 million and $12.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06046549 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $14,164,782.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

