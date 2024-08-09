NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 2,255,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,054,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

