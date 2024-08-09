Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 516,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,969. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

