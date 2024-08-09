Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.17.

NVO stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $575.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

