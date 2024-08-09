Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Novavax updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 12,496,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,434,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $23.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

