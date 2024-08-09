Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$975.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.6 million. Novanta also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Novanta Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.46. 59,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average of $165.42. Novanta has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novanta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.