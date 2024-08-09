Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.0 million-$244.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.2 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Novanta Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,593. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,901 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Featured Articles

