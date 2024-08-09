Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Tigress Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.74. 10,851,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,078,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

