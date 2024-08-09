Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,569,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 113.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 235,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $2,619,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

