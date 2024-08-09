Northland Securities Cuts Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Price Target to $30.00

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of ALNT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 136,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Allient has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allient will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNT. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Allient in the first quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Allient in the first quarter worth $9,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter worth $5,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

