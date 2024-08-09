Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NDLS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 214,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,372. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

