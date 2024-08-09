Noble Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Euroseas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share.

ESEA opened at $40.08 on Friday. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $280.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Euroseas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Euroseas by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

