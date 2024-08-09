NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 7,802,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 52,612,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

