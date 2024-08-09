Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $31.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.21) EPS.

Nikola Stock Performance

NKLA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,221. Nikola has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $381.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $35,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $35,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,214.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

