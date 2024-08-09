NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 40,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 405,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $577.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.57). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 632,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.