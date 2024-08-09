New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.850-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 312,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

