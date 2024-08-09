NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,798. The company has a market cap of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.10.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
