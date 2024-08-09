NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,798. The company has a market cap of $30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.10.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.