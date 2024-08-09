Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,785 shares of company stock worth $60,416,265. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

NFLX traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $633.03. 1,308,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,095. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $653.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

