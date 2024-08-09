Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $370.24 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,633.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.07 or 0.00571933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00099981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00260358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00035601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,415,599,439 coins and its circulating supply is 44,712,830,354 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.