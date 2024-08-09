Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nelnet to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Nelnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NNI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. 54,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,278. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nelnet will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

