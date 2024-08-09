Needham & Company LLC Trims Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price to $40.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Ichor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 299,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,284. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $967.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ichor by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.