Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CART has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Maplebear stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,586.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 391,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,983,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

