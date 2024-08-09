Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

