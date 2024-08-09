Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,856. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $392,083.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $392,083.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $684,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,332 shares of company stock worth $8,177,236. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.