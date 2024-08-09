Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Stock Up 3.1 %

SSTK stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shutterstock by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 747,180 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $21,242,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Shutterstock by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433,906 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 523,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 374,280 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,647,000 after buying an additional 163,268 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.