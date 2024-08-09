Needham & Company LLC Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $84.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CRSP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 329,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,661,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

