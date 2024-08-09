Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.60% of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF alerts:

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GQI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.80. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Increases Dividend

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.312 dividend. This is a boost from Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.